Hockinson man raises Eurasian fallow deer

HOCKINSON — Livestock are such a common feature in rural Clark County neighborhoods that they rarely get a second glance from passers-by, but an uncommon herd at one Hockinson residence defies the norm.

In a small field behind his house, Darrell Deschand raises a herd of about 20 fallow deer. They’ve become so well known in the area, his place is referred to by many as “the deer house.”

With their petite frames and spotted coats, the casual observer might…