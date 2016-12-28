In the Garden | Garden spotlight: Gardener revamps former orchard property

My husband and I often walk along Maple Avenue in better weather, and one landscape that caught my eye prompted a visit last fall.

Emma, a miniature labra-poodle, was first to let us know she’s a guard dog, then her mistress, lively Mona Smith greeted us.

Smith is proud of her landscape and enthusiastic showing me around. Knowledgeable about plants, the 75-year-old designed her own landscape some 15 years ago. It surrounds the home her late husband, Gene, built. He…