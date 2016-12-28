The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi34° Increasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo25° Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi32° Chance Snow

Thursday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo20° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi26° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Oak Creek area offers up-close look at elk

by By Luke ThompsonYakima Herald-Republic
Send to Kindle
Print This

NACHES — As the trucks roll out at Oak Creek Wildlife Area, hundreds of elk turn and slowly meander toward their daily meal.

Dozens of people, many accompanied by small children, stand at the fence for a glimpse of the unique scene. Although places like Jackson Hole and Yellowstone offer rides to feeding sites, Oak Creek manager Ross Huffman said to his knowledge, no other site in the western United States lets visitors drive up and view elk from their…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 