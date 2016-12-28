Patricia Hansen
Patricia Hansen, 69, Malaga, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Hi34° Increasing Clouds
Lo25° Chance Snow
Hi32° Chance Snow
Lo22° Chance Snow
Hi33° Mostly Sunny
Lo20° Mostly Clear
Hi26° Partly Sunny
Lo21° Chance Snow
Hi28° Snow Likely
Lo15° Chance Snow
Patricia Hansen, 69, Malaga, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy