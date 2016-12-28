Prep Wednesday: Cashmere girls basketball team defeats 1B powerhouse Colton

SPOKANE — The Cashmere girls basketball team came out with more intensity than it has in any other game yet this season and broke down eight-time defending 1B state champion Colton’s pressure defense to earn a 73-50 victory at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School in Spokane on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs scored 19 points in the opening quarter and took three defensive charges during the game, displaying an attitude that at times has been missing during their…