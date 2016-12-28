Richard “Dick” Soren Austin

July 19, 1929 - December 18, 2016

Richard “Dick” Soren Austin, 87, passed away December 18, 2016, in Omak, WA.

Dick was born July 19, 1929, in Omak, to Elmer and Edna Austin. He was raised

on the family orchard and learned the value of hard work at an early age. Dick

graduated from Omak High School in 1947. He married Joan Beckstead on February

3, 1950. They made their first home in Omak and never left the area. Dick

spent the next 20 years raising his family, orcharding, farming, and working

for the Okanogan County Road Department as truck driver, road grader operator

and road crew foreman. After retiring from the county, he went on to work for

Tollefson Construction as a road grader operator. There are many roads in this

state that have his blade marks on them. Dick was active in the Omak Little

League program, coaching his boys from Pee Wee to Babe Ruth. If he was not

coaching, he was sitting in the stands, and it did not matter what sport it

was. If one of his kids or grandkids were playing, he was there. After

retiring from Tollefson’s, Dick spent many hours gardening, woodworking and

working in the yard. His neighbors often benefited from the bounty of his

garden and fruit trees. Dick was one great guy and will be missed, but will

live forever in our memories and hearts.

Dick is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan; daughter, Shari (Jerry)

Hendrick; sons, John (Terry) and Glen (Carrie); grandchildren: Jeff Hendrick,

Ross Hendrick, Laura Sherlock, Brian Hendrick, Kris Austin, Jack Austin, and

Sam Austin; sisters, Jane Reese and Polly Miller; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Brett.

There will be a memorial service in Dick’s honor at the Omak Elks, Thursday,

December 29, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. It will be a potluck, so please bring your

favorite dish and your memories of Dick to share with family and friends.

Precht-Harrison-Nearents is entrusted with the arrangements.