The Wenatchee World

Weather:

25°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi34° Increasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo25° Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi32° Chance Snow

Thursday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo20° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi26° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Robert “Bob” Wallace

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

Photo provided

Robert “Bob” Wallace

August 29, 1929 - December 22, 2016

Robert “Bob” Wallace, 87, passed away on December 22, 2016, in Wenatchee, WA.
Bob was born in Guyan Township, OH, on August 29, 1929. He served in the US
Army from 1951-1953. After relocating to Wenatchee in 1953, he worked for
Alcoa for 35 years.

Bob is survived by four daughters: Patty (Jim) Galloway, Brenda (Bill) Bendel,
Jan (Ray) Blum, and Darla (John) Sterk.

Visitation Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave.,
East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, from 1-5 p.m. A funeral
service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday, December 29, 2016,
at 10 a.m. with a reception immediately following. A graveside service will
follow the reception at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park. To see an extended
biography, to view Bob’s life in photos and sign the online guestbook, please
log onto www.steward-williams.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can
be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Building fund. Funeral arrangements have
been entrusted to and under the direction of Steward Williams Tribute Center,
Ellensburg, WA.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 