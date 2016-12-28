Robert “Bob” Wallace
Robert “Bob” Wallace
August 29, 1929 - December 22, 2016
Robert “Bob” Wallace, 87, passed away on December 22, 2016, in Wenatchee, WA.
Bob was born in Guyan Township, OH, on August 29, 1929. He served in the US
Army from 1951-1953. After relocating to Wenatchee in 1953, he worked for
Alcoa for 35 years.
Bob is survived by four daughters: Patty (Jim) Galloway, Brenda (Bill) Bendel,
Jan (Ray) Blum, and Darla (John) Sterk.
Visitation Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave.,
East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, from 1-5 p.m. A funeral
service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday, December 29, 2016,
at 10 a.m. with a reception immediately following. A graveside service will
follow the reception at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park. To see an extended
biography, to view Bob’s life in photos and sign the online guestbook, please
log onto www.steward-williams.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can
be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Building fund. Funeral arrangements have
been entrusted to and under the direction of Steward Williams Tribute Center,
Ellensburg, WA.
