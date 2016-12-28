Skiing at Echo Valley

Skiing, snowboarding and tubing operations are open at Echo Valley Ski Area, about 10 miles north of Chelan. As of early this week, the facility hadn't operated its Poma lift because of lack of snow. For updates on the facility and its annual New Year's Eve Family Celebration, go to echovalley.org.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.