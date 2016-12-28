The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo25° Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi32° Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo20° Slight Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo16° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Skiing at Echo Valley

by By Mike Bonnicksen
Outdoors, Business
Skiing, snowboarding and tubing operations are open at Echo Valley Ski Area, about 10 miles north of Chelan. As of early this week, the facility hadn't operated its Poma lift because of lack of snow. For updates on the facility and its annual New Year's Eve Family Celebration, go to echovalley.org

