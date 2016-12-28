Skillet sauce is a natural with pork

To make a great pan sauce you need just a few simple ingredients. One of those ingredients are shallots.

When I am working with shallots, I always think back to Anthony Bourdain’s famed book “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly,” in which he refers to shallots as “essential for sauces, dressings, sautes.”

“Shallots are one of the things — a basic prep item in every mise-en-place which make restaurant food taste different from your food,” Bourdain wrote.

So why…