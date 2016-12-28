Somalia swears in federal lawmakers

MOGADISHU, D.C. — Almost 300 members of Somalia’s federal parliament were sworn in on Tuesday, although parliament’s election of a new president to head the government was postponed.

The ceremony at least gives the chronically unstable Horn of Africa country a quorate assembly, four weeks after the conclusion of a month-long election conducted among 14,000 representative citizens.

The lawmakers were supposed to pick a new president on Wednesday, but the electoral commission said on Tuesday that the vote had been…