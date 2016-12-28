The Wenatchee World

Rufus Woods | Think local first when shopping

by By Rufus Woods Publisher
For those of us who are interested in helping our communities thrive, it was sobering to read the posts from Sharon and Dwight Byers on the Academic Toolbox Facebook page as they were liquidating their inventory and closing up shop.

The Byers believe that the boom in shopping over the Internet was a critical factor in the loss of sales that led to the decision to close down their store after 17 years in our valley.

“I write this in…

