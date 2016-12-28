Trump taps ex-Bush official Bossert for counterterrorism post

PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump filled another post in his national security team on Tuesday, selecting former Bush administration official Thomas Bossert as the chief counterterrorism adviser in the White House

Bossert is slated to focus on domestic security issues, while Trump's pick for national security adviser, retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, will handle international security matters, according to a statement.

Trump's transition team said his administration would "elevate" Bossert's role as assistant to the president for…