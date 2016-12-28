Vantage murder victim identified as Quincy woman

QUINCY — The woman found dead near Vantage Thursday has been identified as a 31-year-old Jill Marie Sundberg of Quincy.

"The cause of death is gunshot wounds; the manner of death is homicide," according to Craig Morrison, Grant County coroner. Her family has been notified of her death. Kyle Foreman, a Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said she had not been reported missing.

Sundberg had been killed "recently," Foreman said.

Detectives are asking the public for information on her and her recent…