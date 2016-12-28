Wenatchee Staples will pull the plug in February

WENATCHEE — One of the largest office-supply retailers in North Central Washington has announced it will close after more than two decades in business.

Staples Inc. will shutter its store at 200 Ferry St. on Feb. 11, a company spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday. Closure of the underperforming store, one of South Wenatchee’s major businesses, is part of the company’s overall strategy to trim its retail operations as customers shift to online purchasing.

“We continually evaluate our store performance to ensure we’re operating the business in the best way,” Staples spokeswoman Kaleigh Sands wrote in an email. “As customers shift online, we are taking aggressive action to right-size our retail footprint.”

The Staples in Moses Lake, the next-closest outlet to Wenatchee, will remain open.

The company did not disclose the number of employees affected by the closure or what might happen to the building, a former location of Safeway grocery.

The Wenatchee Staples, the first of the company’s stores in the state, opened in August 1996 to great fanfare. Hundreds of residents attended the opening, and company executives were on-hand to celebrate Staples expansion into the northwest corner of the nation.

At the time, a company spokeswoman heralded an evolving computer and digital technology, as well as the jump in home businesses, as major contributors to the booming office-supply industry.

Twenty years later, those same technologies had undercut Staples’ individual store sales in the face of intensifying online and bricks-and-mortar competition, the wire service Reuters said in an August report. By September, the company suffered its 15th straight quarter of declining sales as it struggled to compete with Walmart and Amazon.com.

Closure of the local Staples adds one more empty “big box” to a string of locations in the Wenatchee Valley that, so far, still seek tenants. Leading the group are the vacant Food Pavilion building in Olds Station and the Hastings Entertainment building (315 Ninth St., Wenatchee). Grocery Outlet has announced it will fill part of the recently-closed (Dec. 3) Food Pavilion store at Wenatchee Valley Mall, but mall execs have not yet announced who will fill the remaining space.

Massachusetts-based Staples closed a total of 242 stores in 2014 and 2015 and announced earlier this year that another 50 would be closed this year across North America. In January 2016, the company had 1,907 stores.