Tonight

Lo27° Chance Snow and Patchy Fog

Thursday

Hi32° Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo20° Slight Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo16° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Wild stumble against Chiefs

by Daniel Rubens.
CHILLIWACK, British Columbia — The Wenatchee Wild led early in each of the first two periods of their first game in 11 days, but two goals late in the second period and two more late in the third allowed the host Chilliwack Chiefs to squeak out a 5-3 win at the Prospera Centre on Wednesday.

The Wild jumped out to a lead less than eight minutes into the game when Charlie Combs scored his British Columbia Hockey League-leading 38th goal…

