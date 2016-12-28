Wild stumble against Chiefs

CHILLIWACK, British Columbia — The Wenatchee Wild led early in each of the first two periods of their first game in 11 days, but two goals late in the second period and two more late in the third allowed the host Chilliwack Chiefs to squeak out a 5-3 win at the Prospera Centre on Wednesday.

The Wild jumped out to a lead less than eight minutes into the game when Charlie Combs scored his British Columbia Hockey League-leading 38th goal…