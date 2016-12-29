The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

This Afternoon

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo6° Mostly Clear

5th-grader tests 3-D printed robotic arm to help other kids

by Michele MunzSt. Louis Post-Dispatch
Features
ST. LOUIS — The soon-to-be 11-year-old left the Washington University School of Medicine lab with an instruction manual for her new robotic arm. Don't get it wet. Turn it off when not in use. Change the two 9-volt batteries.

But for a girl who has adapted to living a life with a left arm that ends just past her elbow, there's no instruction manual for how to incorporate this new technology into her day. That will be up to her…

