Alec Samuel Guerrero &

Adam Christopher Guerrero

Alec Samuel Guerrero and Adam Christopher Guerrero, beloved sons of Arturo and

Anne Guerrero, and close-knit brothers of Andy Guerrero, entered eternity on

December 19, 2016. Alec was born on May 21, 2003, and Adam arrived just

fifteen months later, on September 12, 2004. Both boys were born in Wenatchee,

WA.

Alec was delightfully his own person. In predominant Seahawk country, he was a

staunch Indianapolis Colts fan and rooted for Andrew Luck. He had a developing

appreciation for art, a good math mind, and a propensity to speak his mind.

Alec participated in the football, basketball, wrestling and track programs of

the Quincy Junior High School over the last two years. Even as an 8th grader,

he was college-minded and aspired to follow in his father’s footsteps by

attending Oregon State University.

Adam was a devoted fan of Real Madrid, the New Orleans Saints (especially Drew

Brees), and was a skilled all-around athlete. He excelled in multiple sports,

including football, soccer, and basketball, despite being diagnosed with type

1 diabetes at age 8. In recent months, Adam was taking increased steps to

responsibly manage his type 1 diagnosis. Adam’s soccer team, Quincy United,

became a very important part of his life - not simply because they were a

winning soccer club, but because of the special friendships he made on the

team.

Both boys made a move from Wenatchee to Quincy in the summer of 2014, and had

grown to love their schools, friends, and teachers. Alec and Adam were both

proud to be Quincy Jacks.

We loved Alec and Adam so much and grieve as they were taken from us so soon.

Even in this, we have hope, through our faith in Jesus Christ, that we will

see both of our beloved sons again in heaven.

Alec and Adam are survived by their parents, Arturo and Anne Guerrero; their

brother, Andy; their grandparents, Roberto and Petra Guerrero of Wenatchee and

Dick and Kathy Stone of Kennewick; aunts and uncles: Alma (Manny), Beto

(Nikki), Raul (Dora), Jesus (Ana), Lupe, Isabel (Bobby), John (Jessica), and

David (Hannah), and numerous beloved cousins.

A private Graveside Service will be held for family and close friends, and a

Celebration of Alec’s and Adam’s lives is planned for Friday, December 30,

2016, at 11:00 a.m. at the Quincy Junior High School. Pastor Shaun McNay will

be officiating. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East

Wenatchee.