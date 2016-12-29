The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo18° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi28° Sunny then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo3° Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi15° Sunny

Attorney demands justice for abused cat that died

by The Olympian
Send to Kindle
Print This

BELLINGHAM — A Bellingham attorney wants justice for a cat named Jay.

That’s according to Q13Fox.com, which reported Wednesday that Bellingham attorney, Adam Karp, has “immediately” filed an appeal in Lewis County District Court after a judge Tuesday declined his petition to empanel a grand jury in the case of the Centralia cat.

The cat, named Jay, was apparently “beaten, stabbed, hit with a rock and dropped from a balcony by multiple people” before it died in April.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 