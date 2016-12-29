The Wenatchee World

Audit alleges $66,000 fraud at irrigation district

by Jefferson Robbins
Business, Public Safety
WENATCHEE — A state Auditor's report accuses a former Lower Squilchuck Irrigation District secretary of misappropriating more than $66,000 in district payroll over the past five years.

The alleged thefts began with a mere $225 misappropriation in 2010, the year after the secretary was hired, and mounted to as much as $20,500 in 2014, the report says. The case has been referred to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office for investigation, but the former secretary has not been charged criminally.

The…

