Bail set for man after two police chases on Christmas Day in Yakima, Union Gap

YAKIMA — Bail was set at $20,000 Tuesday for a 29-year-old man who police say led them on a high-speed chase through downtown Yakima Christmas Day after allegedly stealing a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The man is accused of burglarizing Yakima Automotive in the 1100 block of West Yakima Avenue about 7:55 a.m. Sunday, stealing a late 1990s red Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Yakima police officers said they spotted the vehicle heading north on South Fifth Avenue, where it…