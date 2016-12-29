The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo6° Mostly Clear

Bucs’ Martin seeks drug treatment after suspension

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin left the team Wednesday to enter a treatment facility after announcing he violated the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and will serve a four-game suspension.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter earlier stood by his decision to bench the Pro Bowl running back in Saturday’s 31-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Koetter called it a “coach’s decision” to declare Martin inactive for the game.

The 27-year-old Martin signed a five-year, $35.75…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 