Bucs’ Martin seeks drug treatment after suspension

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin left the team Wednesday to enter a treatment facility after announcing he violated the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and will serve a four-game suspension.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter earlier stood by his decision to bench the Pro Bowl running back in Saturday’s 31-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Koetter called it a “coach’s decision” to declare Martin inactive for the game.

The 27-year-old Martin signed a five-year, $35.75…