Cashmere asbestos firm charged with fraudulent recordkeeping

WENATCHEE — A Cashmere contractor faces multiple charges of fraud and forgery for allegedly falsifying shipment records regarding asbestos disposal.

The state Attorney General’s office brought the charges Thursday against A1 Asbestos LLC and its owner, Timothy B. Powell, 49. Powell and his company are accused of filing multiple false waste shipment records with an Okanogan County landfill, and of making false statements to the Department of Labor and Industries.

Powell and his firm were each charged with four counts of offering a false disposal record and one count of forgery. All are Class C felonies. A court summons scheduled the first hearing in the case for Jan. 9 in Chelan County Superior Court.

A call to Powell at his business number was not returned Thursday.

The charges do not accuse A1 of improperly disposing of asbestos — a fibrous building material that can contribute to lung disease if its particles are inhaled — but of misreporting how asbestos waste was handled.

Before shipping general construction waste to a landfill, contractors must certify that the waste does not contain asbestos and provide records of how the hazardous material was disposed of — often through an abatement specialist like A1.

A court affidavit from the Attorney General’s office claims A1 Asbestos filed paperwork saying it had properly disposed of asbestos waste from two Chelan County jobsites at landfills in Okanogan and Grant counties.

However, neither landfill accepts asbestos waste from out-of-county jobsites, the affidavit says. The Grant County landfill also had no records of receiving asbestos on the date specified in Powell’s paperwork.

The affidavit claims Powell, in an interview with investigators from the Attorney General and the Environmental Protection Agency, admitted changing information on asbestos notification forms. He and his company are also accused of making false statements to L&I about the start dates of asbestos abatement work, in an attempt to avoid worksite safety inspections.

The steps Powell’s firm allegedly took would allow it to minimize the costs of asbestos disposal by combining asbestos waste from multiple job sites, paying just one disposal fee.

Powell founded A1 Asbestos in 2010, according to the company’s website, and provides service throughout North Central Washington and as far as Yakima and Cle Elum.

The company was previously cited by L&I in nine asbestos-related workplace violations at an East Wenatchee jobsite in 2013. The violations included failure to ensure workers had proper jobsite air monitoring, consistent use of breathing protection and showers to prevent continued exposure, as well as inaccurate recordkeeping of air quality levels.

Seven of the errors were graded as “serious,” the remaining two as “general” and not likely to cause serious illness or injury. All the errors were corrected, according to L&I reports.