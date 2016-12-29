The Wenatchee World

Child victims sue former professor

by Reuters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Eight women who appeared as children in illegal pornography have sued a former Pennsylvania college professor, saying they are owed damages because he owned and traded images of them being sexually abused.

The women, who are given pseudonyms in the lawsuit, accuse Kirk Nesset, a former English and creative writing professor at Allegheny College in Meadville, of harming them by possessing and trading their pornographic images.

“Victims of child pornography are constantly aware that their child sex…

