Christmas tree recycling Jan. 7

WENATCHEE — Christmas is over, but there's still that tree drying up in your house. Chelan County Public Works will help you get rid of it before its needles weave you a new carpet.
Wenatchee Boy Scout Troop 7 and Chelan County Public Works will hold a Christmas tree disposal from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Chelan County Shop, 210 Easy St. The shop is located behind the Chelan County District 1 Fire Station. The…
