Today

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo6° Mostly Clear

Christmas tree recycling Jan. 7

by Rick Steigmeyer
WENATCHEE — Christmas is over, but there's still that tree drying up in your house. Chelan County Public Works will help you get rid of it before its needles weave you a new carpet.

Wenatchee Boy Scout Troop 7 and Chelan County Public Works will hold a Christmas tree disposal from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Chelan County Shop, 210 Easy St. The shop is located behind the Chelan County District 1 Fire Station. The…

