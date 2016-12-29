Costco employee performs life-saving CPR on woman

VANCOUVER — Friday was a day of firsts for longtime Costco employee Mathew Rios — he typically has the day off, and he’s certainly never performed life-saving measures while dressed as a Bavarian elf.

It was shortly before 10:30 a.m. and Rios had just started his shift at the Vancouver warehouse. He’s worked for Costco for 22 years, 11 of which have been at that store.

The 42-year-old said he doesn’t usually dress up for Christmas, but he decided to…