This Afternoon

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo6° Mostly Clear

Coughlin takes giant step toward Jaguars return

by World news services
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tom Coughlin could be getting back to his roots.

The 70-year-old former head coach of the New York Giants is in Jacksonville interviewing for the job he once held, according to multiple reports.

Coughlin represents the glory days of the Jaguars. He was their first coach from 1995-2002. During that time, Jacksonville compiled a 68-60 record and advanced to two AFC Championship games.

Three straight losing seasons and salary cap issues doomed Coughlin in Jacksonville. He was fired…

