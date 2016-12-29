Coughlin takes giant step toward Jaguars return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tom Coughlin could be getting back to his roots.

The 70-year-old former head coach of the New York Giants is in Jacksonville interviewing for the job he once held, according to multiple reports.

Coughlin represents the glory days of the Jaguars. He was their first coach from 1995-2002. During that time, Jacksonville compiled a 68-60 record and advanced to two AFC Championship games.

Three straight losing seasons and salary cap issues doomed Coughlin in Jacksonville. He was fired…