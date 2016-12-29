Diana “Danie” Armstrong

September 4, 1967 - December 22, 2016

Diana “Danie” Armstrong died at Regency on December 22, 2016, in Omak, WA, due

to complications following lung cancer. She was 49. Diana was born on

September 4, 1967, in Omak, to her parents, Johnie and Bobbye Armstrong. Diana

loved the outdoors, where she enjoyed camping and fishing with family and

friends. She loved to go for long drives in the mountains, sing and write

poetry. She loved posting to Facebook, especially comical photos of animals

and pets. Her sense of humor made many laugh. She will be dearly missed.

Diana is survived by her daughter, Arielle King of Bellingham, WA; and son and

daughter-n-law, Jacob Brown and Joanne of Alaska; brothers, Michael Armstrong,

and Phillip Armstrong, both of Auburn, WA; sister, Cindy Crowder of Omak, WA;

and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Johnie

Armstrong; and mother, Bobbye Armstrong.

A private Celebration of Life is planned at a later date.