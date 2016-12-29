The Wenatchee World

Fall 2016 collegians: Checking up on how college athletes from NCW performed during Fall 2016

by
Over the past few weeks, the World has collected information on how North Central Washington’s collegiate athletes performed during the fall season. Here’s an update on those athletes. If we missed any fall participants, please let us know at sports@wenatcheeworld.com.

Trey Adams, Washington football (Wenatchee): Started every game this season for UW at left tackle, helping the Huskies to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Was named to multiple midseason All-America teams and was a…

