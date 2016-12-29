The Wenatchee World

Feds: Wolves did not kill cattle

by K.C. Mehaffey
BREWSTER — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that wolves were not responsible for two cows found dead in the Brewster area in mid-December.

Wildlife Service spokeswoman Ann Froschauer said although wolves had been feeding on the dead cows, neither of the carcasses showed any evidence they were injured before they died, or had any of the signs that are specific to wolf-killed animals.

“The cows died from unknown causes, as they often do,” she said.

Froschauer said the…

