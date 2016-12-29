The Wenatchee World

Funeral Service Directory

Thursday, Dec. 29

Shirley Jean Babst, 85, of Wenatchee: 6 p.m. rosary at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Chapel in Wenatchee. An immediate family service will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Grace Ames Davidson, 95, of East Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. funeral service at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, 711 Grant Road, East Wenatchee.

Richard “Dick” Soren Austin, 87, of Omak: 1 p.m. memorial service at the Omak Elks. The service will…

