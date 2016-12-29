Funeral Service Directory

Thursday, Dec. 29
Shirley Jean Babst, 85, of Wenatchee: 6 p.m. rosary at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Chapel in Wenatchee. An immediate family service will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Grace Ames Davidson, 95, of East Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. funeral service at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, 711 Grant Road, East Wenatchee.
Richard “Dick” Soren Austin, 87, of Omak: 1 p.m. memorial service at the Omak Elks. The service will…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.