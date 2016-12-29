Brian Johnson reaches out to unload a bundle of roof panels from the top of the steel structure of the new Jack and Edna Maguire Recreational Center Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley College off of Fifth Street. Johnson works for Evergreen Erectors of Lynnwood. Scheduled to be finished next summer, the $6.2 million building will have basketball courts, fitness equipment and room for tennis, volleyball and badminton.
