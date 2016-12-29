Huskies may be facing greatest team ever

No. 1 Alabama hasn’t lost in so long — the Crimson Tide has won 25 in a row — that the thought of being upset by No. 4 Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta is inconceivable to those around the program.
“It would be like a natural disaster,” said Ryan Fowler, who hosts a sports-talk show for 102.9 ESPN in Tuscaloosa, Ala. “If Alabama loses Saturday, it would turn that state upside down.…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.