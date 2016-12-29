Huskies may be facing greatest team ever

No. 1 Alabama hasn’t lost in so long — the Crimson Tide has won 25 in a row — that the thought of being upset by No. 4 Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta is inconceivable to those around the program.

“It would be like a natural disaster,” said Ryan Fowler, who hosts a sports-talk show for 102.9 ESPN in Tuscaloosa, Ala. “If Alabama loses Saturday, it would turn that state upside down.…