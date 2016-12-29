Learning and loving Hok skis

This last week my family and I got a couple of short test days to try out our new Hok skis made by Altai Skis. Here is my take on what I have discovered about these skis from using them thus far:

They can climb up rather well but hard-crusted snow makes it a bit tough, especially on steeper slopes.

They seem good for powder days but are a bit fast for tight trees with packed snow.

They offer great…