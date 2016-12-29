Mine trucker dies after crash

WENATCHEE — A Republic man who reportedly lost the brakes on his semi-tractor trailer while hauling ore from the Buckhorn Mine on Dec. 21 died of his injuries, authorities said.

Robert J. Aprato, 39, was coming down Forest Service Road 3550 near Wauconda with a load from the mine when he reported by radio that he had lost his brakes, said Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers.

A worker who was grading the road in the area heard the radio traffic…