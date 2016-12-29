The Wenatchee World

Weather:

27°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo18° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi28° Mostly Sunny then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo3° Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi15° Sunny

Mine trucker dies after crash

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — A Republic man who reportedly lost the brakes on his semi-tractor trailer while hauling ore from the Buckhorn Mine on Dec. 21 died of his injuries, authorities said.

Robert J. Aprato, 39, was coming down Forest Service Road 3550 near Wauconda with a load from the mine when he reported by radio that he had lost his brakes, said Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers.

A worker who was grading the road in the area heard the radio traffic…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 