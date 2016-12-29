Mine trucker dies after crash

WENATCHEE — A Republic man who reportedly lost the brakes on his semi-tractor trailer while hauling ore from the Buckhorn Mine on Dec. 21 died of his injuries, authorities said.
Robert J. Aprato, 39, was coming down Forest Service Road 3550 near Wauconda with a load from the mine when he reported by radio that he had lost his brakes, said Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers.
A worker who was grading the road in the area heard the radio traffic…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.