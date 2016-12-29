Moses Lake college approved as EMT testing center

MOSES LAKE — Big Bend Community College has been approved as a testing site for candidates working to qualify as emergency medical technicians. Big Bend is the fifth site in the state to offer the National Registry for Emergency Medical Technicians.

Passing the NREMT test is one of the requirements for initial EMT certification in Washington. Prospective EMTs must be associated with an EMS agency licensed by the Washington Department of Health, according to the DOH website, a law enforcement…