The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo18° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi28° Sunny then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo3° Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi15° Sunny

Pangborn studied as alternate for smokejumper base

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

WINTHROP — The U.S. Forest Service will consider Pangborn Memorial Airport near East Wenatchee, and McAllister Field in Yakima, as alternative sites as the agency looks at the best options for updating facilities at the North Cascades Smokejumper Base near Winthrop.

Several buildings at the base, located next to the Intercity Airport south of Winthrop, are deteriorating, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Some do not meet basic health and safety standards, and others are in…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 