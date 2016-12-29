The Wenatchee World

Pasco woman hospitalized after crash on I-82

by Yakima Herald-Republic
SUNNYSIDE — A 57-year-old Pasco woman was taken to a local hospital after the car she was riding in struck a highway barrier on Interstate 82, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Monday inside Sunnyside city limits as 22-year-old Amanda Orozco was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla east on I-82, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Troopers said Orozco was speeding and lost control of her car. She was not injured, but her passenger, Isobel Longoria, was…

