Prep Thursday: Cashmere boys basketball team wins on buzzer beater

YAKIMA — After surrendering the 11-point advantage it had held early in the fourth quarter, the Cashmere boys basketball team found itself struggling from the free-throw line in overtime against Kalama at the Sundome Shootout in Yakima on Thursday. But, trailing by one with just 10 seconds remaining, Noah Phillips blew past his defender at the top of the key and nailed a floater in the lane as time expired to give the Bulldogs a 61-60 victory.

“We got a…