Pybus University announces winter session of classes

Pybus Public Market has announced its Pybus University Winter Quarter 2017 classes. The classes will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays from Jan. 10 through March 28 at the market.

The 12 classes are taught by local volunteers and include topics ranging from health and wellness, to fine arts and local history. Classes include:

♦ Jan. 10, “Meet Your Match: Volunteer Networking Forum.” Annie Safar, Be the Change — Wenatchee Valley, will moderate this forum designed to foster active…