Quick action is needed to help Wenatchee Downtown Association
The Wenatchee Downtown Association is going to need some special help from its local supporters this weekend.
About 75 percent of the organization’s operating budget comes from the Main Street tax incentive program, which allows local businesses to make contributions to the organization and then receive a business and occupation tax credit worth 75 percent of that amount from the state.
But there is only a limited pool of dollars available from the state and 34 communities will be competing…