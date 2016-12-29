The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo6° Mostly Clear

Quick action is needed to help Wenatchee Downtown Association

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

The Wenatchee Downtown Association is going to need some special help from its local supporters this weekend.

About 75 percent of the organization’s operating budget comes from the Main Street tax incentive program, which allows local businesses to make contributions to the organization and then receive a business and occupation tax credit worth 75 percent of that amount from the state.

But there is only a limited pool of dollars available from the state and 34 communities will be competing…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 