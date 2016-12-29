Recovery comes to Chelan

CHELAN — If you’re wondering whether the Chelan area has recovered from the devastating 2015 wildfires, well, the answer depends on where you look.

On paper, the recovery is still in its infancy. Only seven of the 33 homes destroyed by fire have been rebuilt while the two major businesses destroyed — Chelan Fruit and Lake Chelan Building Supply — are on the verge of completion.

But ask business owners, residents or school officials, and it seems to most that…