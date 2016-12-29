The Wenatchee World

Weather:

27°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo18° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi28° Mostly Sunny then Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo20° Snow Likely

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo3° Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi15° Sunny

Recovery comes to Chelan

by K.C. Mehaffey
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — If you’re wondering whether the Chelan area has recovered from the devastating 2015 wildfires, well, the answer depends on where you look.

On paper, the recovery is still in its infancy. Only seven of the 33 homes destroyed by fire have been rebuilt while the two major businesses destroyed — Chelan Fruit and Lake Chelan Building Supply — are on the verge of completion.

But ask business owners, residents or school officials, and it seems to most that…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 