Sitting in the sun

World photo/Mike Bonnicksen

Mallard ducks enjoy the sun in the parking lot at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee on Wednesday afternoon. Perhaps they’ll stick around for the annual Christmas Bird Count. The 117th Audubon event is being held in the Wenatchee area on New Year’s Day. To participate in the count, email organizer Dan Stephens at dstephens@wvc.edu and he’ll assign you an observation area. Stephens will also be at Smitty’s Pancake House in Wenatchee at 7:30 a.m. Sunday and…

