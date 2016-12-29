The Wenatchee World

Snowshoer rescued after cold night in the woods

by Dee Riggs
LEAVENWORTH — A 60-year-old Shoreline man spent a cold night in the snowy woods Tuesday after he got lost while snowshoeing out of the Scottish High Camp.

"He had some experience and equipment and he made a shelter and was able to build a fire for himself," said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management. "Compared with a lot of people we have had to rescue, he was a lot more prepared."

Search and rescue crews brought Wally Fosmore out…

