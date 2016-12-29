The Wenatchee World

Trump: Sprint, OneWeb to create 8,000 jobs

by Reuters
PALM BEACH — President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said telecommunications group Sprint Corp and a U.S. satellite company OneWeb will be bringing 8,000 jobs to the United States, celebrating the moves as a result of optimism associated with his election.

It was unclear how the 8,000 jobs are related to a $50 billion investment announced in December by Japan’s SoftBank Group, which is associated with both companies. SoftBank’s head, billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son, said at the time his investment would…

