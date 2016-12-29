Union Pacific agrees to inspection, maintenance improvements

Federal railroad authorities reached an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad requiring improvements to the railroad’s inspection and safety procedures.

The resolution between the two entities came about Dec. 23.

“I’m encouraged by the Federal Railroad Administration’s announcement that it will require Union Pacific to increase its track maintenance, inspections and training following its investigation into the Mosier, Ore. derailment,” said Governor Jay Insleee. “The incident could have been much worse, and demanded an increase in safety measures by Union Pacific.”