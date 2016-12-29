This week’s gas prices

Local gas prices increased a couple cents per gallon for the end of 2016.

Wenatchee -- $2.56

National -- $2.30

State -- $2.64

The Wenatchee price is an average of the cost of one gallon of regular gas at 12 valley gas stations, compiled weekly by The Wenatchee World. The state and national prices are also averages for regular gas and are compiled daily by AAA.