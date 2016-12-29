The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo6° Mostly Clear

This week’s gas prices

Website Staff
Local gas prices increased a couple cents per gallon for the end of 2016.

Wenatchee -- $2.56

National -- $2.30

State -- $2.64

The Wenatchee price is an average of the cost of one gallon of regular gas at 12 valley gas stations, compiled weekly by The Wenatchee World. The state and national prices are also averages for regular gas and are compiled daily by AAA. 

