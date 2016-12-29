What’s open and closed for New Year’s

Here’s what’s open and closed:

Banks: Most banks will be closed Monday.

Buses: Link Transit buses will run Monday. Grant County Transit buses will not run Saturday, service resumes Monday.

Garbage service: Waste Management of Greater Wenatchee will run regular collection routes Sunday and Monday.

Government offices: Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday. Driver and vehicle licensing offices will be closed Saturday.

Library: The Wenatchee Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday. The East Wenatchee…