Bail set for suspect in Christmas robbery

by Michelle Iracheta
Yakima Herald-Republic
MOXEE — Bail was set at $50,000 Tuesday for a 27-year-old man suspected of telling cafe employees “Merry Christmas” as he robbed their employer of hundreds in cash.

Witnesses said the man who robbed Mug Shotz Espresso Cafe in the 100 block of East Moxee Avenue on Dec. 21 told them, “Merry Christmas. Wait before you call police,” as he asked them to pull money from the cash register, according to a probable cause statement filed by Moxee police.

Police…

