Cal FitzSimmons | Popular culture finds a home in Wenatchee

The Wenatchee World is excited to be part of a new event coming to town.

That event, Wen-Con, is a popular culture convention and will feature guest stars, panels, video and board games and vendors from a wide array of interests, including science fiction, anime, comics, television, movies and more.

You know, popular culture.

These sorts of conventions enjoy great popularity at venues across the country and world.

Wen-Con will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m., April 8 at The Town Toyota…