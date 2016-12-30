The Wenatchee World

Weather:

21°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow and Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Sunny

Friday Night

Lo18° Clear

Saturday

Hi29° Increasing Clouds

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi14° Sunny

Cal FitzSimmons | Popular culture finds a home in Wenatchee

by Cal FitzSimmons
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

The Wenatchee World is excited to be part of a new event coming to town.

That event, Wen-Con, is a popular culture convention and will feature guest stars, panels, video and board games and vendors from a wide array of interests, including science fiction, anime, comics, television, movies and more.

You know, popular culture.

These sorts of conventions enjoy great popularity at venues across the country and world.

Wen-Con will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m., April 8 at The Town Toyota…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 