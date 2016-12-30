The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi32° Sunny

Tonight

Lo18° Patchy Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi20° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi14° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo3° Mostly Clear

Cashmere boy shot in hunting incident

by K.C. Mehaffey
Outdoors, Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

ROCK ISLAND — A 14-year-old hunter was shot in his right calf Thursday when the trigger of a 12-gauge shotgun snagged on a branch.

The Cashmere boy’s condition was not immediately available Friday morning.

Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said in a news release that the boy shot a duck by the Columbia River near Rock Island, and handed his gun with the safety off to his friend while he went to retrieve the duck.

The 17-year-old friend was holding two shotguns…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 