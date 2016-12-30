Cashmere boy shot in hunting incident

ROCK ISLAND — A 14-year-old hunter was shot in his right calf Thursday when the trigger of a 12-gauge shotgun snagged on a branch.

The Cashmere boy’s condition was not immediately available Friday morning.

Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said in a news release that the boy shot a duck by the Columbia River near Rock Island, and handed his gun with the safety off to his friend while he went to retrieve the duck.

The 17-year-old friend was holding two shotguns…